Train derails, catches fire northwest Atlanta
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Crews are on the scene of a train derailment Friday morning in northwest Atlanta.
It happened around 6:30 a.m. on the 1800 block of Defoor Avenue. Fire officials say 9-10 cars derailed from a CSX freight train and a fire broke out in a few of the cars. There are no reports of injuries at this time.
Defoor Avenue is closed between Collier Avenue and Chattahoochee Avenue. Avoid the area.
The Atlanta News First Chopper was high above the scene as firefighters battled the flames.
The fire is now out but crews have still got a big mess on the tracks to deal with.
The Atlanta Fire Rescue Department is handling the scene.
This is a developing story. Atlanta News First is at the scene working to get the latest information. Please check back for updates.
