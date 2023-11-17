Clarksville man charged with vehicular homicide after fatal crash

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Clarksville man is facing vehicular homicide charges after a fatal crash on Madison Street on May 4.

Two vehicles were involved in the crash near 10th Street, according to Clarksville police.

Mark Norman, 56, of Clarksville, was killed in the crash. The other driver, 40-year-old Gary Heitzenrater, was indicted by a grand jury and booked into the Montgomery County Jail on Nov. 16.

Heitzenrater is being held on a $90,000 bond.

“Fatal Accident Crash Investigators processed the scene, which has been an ongoing investigation. FACT Investigator Creighton presented evidence from this case to the Montgomery County Grand Jury earlier this month and an indictment for Vehicular Homicide was handed down,” police said.

No other information has been released at this time.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.