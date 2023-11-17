4 officers back on duty as investigation into Covenant School shooter’s writings leak continues

Metro Nashville Police Department
Metro Nashville Police Department(WSMV)
By Stacey Cameron
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 12:25 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Four Metro Nashville police officers placed on administrative assignment in connection with the investigation into the leak of three pages from the Covenant School shooter’s writings have been returned to regular duty.

Metro Nashville police released this information shortly before noon on Friday, as WSMV4 Investigates has continued to ask the department questions about the ongoing internal leak investigation.

Previous Coverage:
7 officers placed on admin assignment as investigation into leak of Covenant School shooter’s writings continues, police say

Initially, seven officers were placed on administrative assignment “to protect the integrity of the investigation” two days after the images from the shooter’s writings were leaked on social media by a podcaster.

MNPD has not identified any of the officers, and department spokesperson Don Aaron emphasized that the move was “absolutely not-punitive.”

WSMV4 Investigates confirmed the authenticity of leaked images in which the shooter mentioned killing children and wrote a timeline of their plan for the day of the deadly shooting that took six lives.

MNDP said previously that the leaked images were not crime scene photos, and on Friday the department said the investigation into the source of the leak continues.

