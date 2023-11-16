“Women And Wealth” event in Nashville
Adams Wealth Partners has been working to educate and empower women in the financial arena with a new series.
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 5:19 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - “Women and Wealth” will be the main topic at an upcoming event in Nashville.
Adams Wealth Partners has been working to educate and empower women in the financial arena with a new series.
So far, they’ve covered topics ranging from “finding financial security,” to “lessons learned from financial regrets.”
Their next event is a mix and mingle that’s being held on December 11th from 5-7 p.m. at Epice in the 12th South Neighborhood.
Attendees will get to make connections and could win a prize.
Space is limited.
To RSVP, email taylor@adamswealthpartners.com
Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.