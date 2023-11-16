Woman steals backpack off of Vanderbilt student, police say

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A woman was arrested Wednesday after police say she tried to steal a Vanderbilt University student’s backpack and laptop.

Heather Goodmaster, 40, was charged with robbery. On Nov. 15, the university’s dispatch center began receiving multiple calls about a woman who tried to steal from a student. Vanderbilt police later located Goodmaster, who matched the description of the suspect, according to an arrest report.

Video obtained by police showed Goodmaster used “force” to steal the student’s backpack, but two students helped the victim get it back, police said.

Those two students were assaulted by Goodmaster, according to the report, but they did not want to prosecute.

Records show Goodmaster remains in jail. She’s not eligible for release at this time due to an out-of-county warrant.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.