Williamson County jail inmates, staffers exposed to fentanyl

Sheriff Dusty Rhoades said the investigation remains active but is thankful everyone is OK.
Williamson County jail members exposed to fentanyl: ‘Thankful everyone is okay’
Williamson County jail members exposed to fentanyl: ‘Thankful everyone is okay’(Williamson County Sheriff's Office)
By Caleb Wethington
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 4:52 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Those hospitalized after being exposed to an unknown substance on Wednesday at the Williamson County Detention Center were now officially exposed to fentanyl, according to the sheriff’s office.

The unknown substance was field tested and it came back positive for fentanyl.

At about 2:30 p.m. deputies reported an incident where inmates, staffers and first responders were hospitalized after being exposed to the unknown substance.

Previous Coverage:
Williamson Co. jail ‘resumes normal operations’ after people exposed to unknown substance

“Our initial investigation revealed a powdery substance that field-tested positive as Fentanyl. The substance has been sent to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation for confirmation,” WCSO said.

Sheriff Dusty Rhoades said the investigation remains active but is thankful everyone is OK.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police arrested three women over the weekend for trying to claim a 'ghost bag' that was sent to...
What is ghost bagging? 3 women arrested at Nashville Airport in part of ‘ghost bag’ operation
Metro Police are looking for a man and woman officers said stole thousands of dollars worth of...
Thousands of dollars in merchandise stolen from newly-opened Tanger Outlets
Massman Drive and Glastonbury Road fatal crash
Nashville man dies after crashing into tree while passing shuttle bus, police say
Will Spiess with the Columbia Fire & Rescue
‘Our hearts are so saddened’: Maury County school mourns loss of Best Buddies student after fire
Metro Nashville Police Department officers are searching for the driver of the crashed car.
Driver disappears after rollover crash on I-65

Latest News

A Pleasant View firefighter said the car seat installed in the back of a car involved in a...
First responder commends mom for saving toddlers life after 9-car pileup on I-24
Meteorologist Melanie Layden provides an early preview of the Thanksgiving travel forecast.
Thanksgiving travel forecast
Video: Police searching for suspects after caught on camera stealing truck
Video: Police searching for suspects after caught on camera stealing truck
Video: Police searching for suspects after caught on camera stealing truck
Video: Police searching for suspects after caught on camera stealing truck