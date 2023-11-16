Video: Police searching for suspects after caught on camera stealing truck

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Franklin police are searching for two suspects after they were caught on camera stealing a truck on Tuesday.

Police said a white Chevrolet truck was stolen from behind a business on Lakeview Drive.

Surveillance video captured a man entering the stolen truck through the passenger side door; he then got back into his truck and drove away. Another man in a hooded jacket then entered the victim’s truck and drove away, police said.

“The suspect was driving a white two door truck believed to be a Ford with a black mark above the back driver’s side tire,” police said.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.