Video: Police searching for suspects after caught on camera stealing truck

Police said a white Chevrolet truck was stolen behind a business on Lakeview Drive.
By Caleb Wethington
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 4:37 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Franklin police are searching for two suspects after they were caught on camera stealing a truck on Tuesday.

Surveillance video captured a man entering the stolen truck through the passenger side door; he then got back into his truck and drove away. Another man in a hooded jacket then entered the victim’s truck and drove away, police said.

“The suspect was driving a white two door truck believed to be a Ford with a black mark above the back driver’s side tire,” police said.

