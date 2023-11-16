Victim in Smyrna train crash identified

SMYRNA, Tenn. (WSMV) – The man killed on Monday when a CSX train crashed into an SUV on the tracks has been identified.

A Smyrna spokeswoman said 51-year-old Berhane N. Woldetensae, who was from Indiana but had lived in Antioch, was killed in the crash.

Witnesses said cars were lined up at the light when the railroad arm dropped and trapped a vehicle inside. The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

A GoFundMe has been started to help the family of Woldetensae. It has raised more than $10,000 so far.

“Our brother was a kind-hearted and God-fearing individual, a loving father to two children aged 6 and 4, who cherished his family and community dearly,” the GoFundMe says. “We convey our profound grief over his untimely death and extend our heartfelt condolences to his family.

