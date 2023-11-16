Victim in Smyrna train crash identified

A spokeswoman identified the victim as a 51-year-old man.
Roads closed for ‘several hours’ in Smyrna as crews investigate vehicle hit by train
Roads closed for ‘several hours’ in Smyrna as crews investigate vehicle hit by train(WSMV)
By Daniel Smithson
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 8:29 AM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SMYRNA, Tenn. (WSMV) – The man killed on Monday when a CSX train crashed into an SUV on the tracks has been identified.

A Smyrna spokeswoman said 51-year-old Berhane N. Woldetensae, who was from Indiana but had lived in Antioch, was killed in the crash.

Witnesses said cars were lined up at the light when the railroad arm dropped and trapped a vehicle inside. The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

A GoFundMe has been started to help the family of Woldetensae. It has raised more than $10,000 so far.

“Our brother was a kind-hearted and God-fearing individual, a loving father to two children aged 6 and 4, who cherished his family and community dearly,” the GoFundMe says. “We convey our profound grief over his untimely death and extend our heartfelt condolences to his family.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police arrested three women over the weekend for trying to claim a 'ghost bag' that was sent to...
What is ghost bagging? 3 women arrested at Nashville Airport in part of ‘ghost bag’ operation
Metro Police are looking for a man and woman officers said stole thousands of dollars worth of...
Thousands of dollars in merchandise stolen from newly-opened Tanger Outlets
Massman Drive and Glastonbury Road fatal crash
Nashville man dies after crashing into tree while passing shuttle bus, police say
Metro Nashville Police Department officers are searching for the driver of the crashed car.
Driver disappears after rollover crash on I-65
Will Spiess with the Columbia Fire & Rescue
‘Our hearts are so saddened’: Maury County school mourns loss of Best Buddies student after fire

Latest News

Overbrook Catholic School celebrates Veterans Day
3 helicopters land on school’s football field for Veterans Day
Vanderbilt University logo
Woman steals backpack off of Vanderbilt student, police say
Overbrook Catholic School celebrates Veterans Day
Overbrook Catholic School celebrates Veterans Day
One dead in north Nashville shooting, man charged after breaking into neighbor's home, car seat...
Catch Up Quick