Suspect accused of beating man with his own walker, police say

The suspect was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
By Daniel Smithson
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 2:21 PM CST
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – A suspect is in custody after police say he took a man’s walker and beat him with it.

In August, the victim called police to report an assault that occurred on Garrison Drive. Arriving officers found the victim inside of a Nashville Fire Department ambulance suffering from multiple cuts on his arms. The victim told officers Andre Lamont Henderson, 58, works for his landlord performing different tasks at the group home where he lives.

Henderson would often come inside without knocking first, which irritated the victim, police said. On Aug. 31, the victim confronted Henderson, who reacted by punching him, knocking him on the floor, and later taking the victim’s walker and hitting him with it several times, the report said.

On Oct. 11, the victim was able to identify Henderson as the suspect in a photo lineup.

Henderson was arrested Wednesday and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

He remains jailed on a $25,000 bond.

