Stolen ovens found in warehouse near Nashville’s airport

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Ovens stolen from townhomes in Donelson have been found in a warehouse near the Nashville International Airport, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department.

Officers said in total, they found 16 stolen ovens.

Four were stolen from townhomes in Donelson. Three of those homes are vacant.

One man who recently bought his townhome said he has no clue why people would take his oven.

“That’s just what’s really confusing to me,” said townhome owner Fred Halfpap on Monday. “Appliances are expensive, so I guess it had some value.”

The home builder is still doing construction on some of the homes. They said they have stepped up security in the area after the thefts.

Police said two people are facing charges.

