Search underway for suspect armed with rifle after Antioch shooting

Officers are searching the area for the armed suspect who may be inside a home or building
By Caleb Wethington
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 11:39 AM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Officers are searching for a suspect armed with a rifle that may be inside a building or home after a shooting in Antioch Wednesday morning, according to Metro Nashville police.

Police said a two-door Honda Accord was fired upon multiple times near the intersection of Tusculum Court and Old Tusculum Road at about 10:30 a.m. No injuries have been reported at this time.

Now, officers are searching the area for the suspect who may be inside a home or building. Negotiators are also at the scene of the shooting, according to MNPD.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

