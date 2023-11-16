Search underway for missing Lebanon woman

Gray was walking to Publix on West Main Street from Summerfield Drive to meet her father but wasn't there upon pickup, police said.
By Caleb Wethington
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 12:17 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Police are searching for a woman who went missing in Lebanon this week.

Kirby Gray, 5′8″ and 150 pounds, was last seen leaving her home on foot in a black jacket with gray sleeves, burgundy beanie, jeans and hiking boots, according to the Lebanon Police Department.

Gray was walking to Publix on West Main Street from Summerfield Drive to meet her father but wasn’t there upon pickup, police said.

“If you have any info on Ms. Kirby Gray contact the Lebanon Police Dept at 615-444-2323 or Det. Nolan Gray at 615-453-4367 email nolan.gray@lebanontn.org.”

