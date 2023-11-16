Search for shooter continues after man found dead in North Nashville recording studio
The man was found inside the former Trench Town restaurant, which is now being used as a recording studio.
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 11:31 AM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Police are continuing to search for the suspect in a shooting that left a man dead in North Nashville Wednesday night.
Metro Nashville police said at about 11:30 p.m. officers responded to a shooting on McDaniel Street. Upon arrival, they found a man, 36-year-old Josue Riscart Chirino, dead inside the building from multiple gunshot wounds.
Chirino was found inside the former Trench Town restaurant, which is now being used as a recording studio.
Police said officers are pursuing strong and active leads in this shooting.
This is a developing story.
