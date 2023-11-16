Rutherford County horse stable owner indicted on new rape, animal cruelty charges

The stable owner faces a slew of new charges, according to indictments filed Nov. 8.
Jason Lancaster, 51, appears before a judge in Rutherford County.
Jason Lancaster, 51, appears before a judge in Rutherford County.(WSMV)
By Daniel Smithson
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 3:52 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHRISTIANA, Tenn. (WSMV) – The Rutherford County horse stable owner accused of raping a teenage girl is now facing a slew of new charges.

Jason Lancaster, 52, was charged in September with two felony counts of rape, three counts of statutory rape by an authority figure, three counts of sexual battery by an authority figure, bribery of a witness, and stalking.

After a new indictment filed Nov. 8, Lancaster faces four new counts of statutory rape by an authority figure, four new counts of sexual battery by an authority figure, nine animal cruelty charges, plus stalking and bribery charges.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE
Past victim of horse stable owner charged with raping a teen advocating for more victims to come forward
Horse stable owner in Rutherford Co. charged with rape of teenage girl

A second suspect, 23-year-old Leya Victory, was charged with conspiracy to commit tampering with evidence, according to police. In the Nov. 8 filing, Victory was indicted on the evidence tampering charge and a new charge of harboring an offender.

Police said Lancaster is the owner of Pinnacle Stables in Christiana. During an investigation, several horses in need of medical and nutritional attention were found on the property, according to police, and twenty were removed from the stables.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police arrested three women over the weekend for trying to claim a 'ghost bag' that was sent to...
What is ghost bagging? 3 women arrested at Nashville Airport in part of ‘ghost bag’ operation
Metro Police are looking for a man and woman officers said stole thousands of dollars worth of...
Thousands of dollars in merchandise stolen from newly-opened Tanger Outlets
Massman Drive and Glastonbury Road fatal crash
Nashville man dies after crashing into tree while passing shuttle bus, police say
Will Spiess with the Columbia Fire & Rescue
‘Our hearts are so saddened’: Maury County school mourns loss of Best Buddies student after fire
Metro Nashville Police Department officers are searching for the driver of the crashed car.
Driver disappears after rollover crash on I-65

Latest News

Meteorologist Melanie Layden provides an early preview of the Thanksgiving travel forecast.
Thanksgiving travel forecast
Williamson County jail members exposed to fentanyl: ‘Thankful everyone is okay’
Williamson County jail inmates, staffers exposed to fentanyl
Video: Police searching for suspects after caught on camera stealing truck
Video: Police searching for suspects after caught on camera stealing truck
Video: Police searching for suspects after caught on camera stealing truck
Video: Police searching for suspects after caught on camera stealing truck
Man arrested for theft during FB Marketplace exchange