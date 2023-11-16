Rutherford County horse stable owner indicted on new rape, animal cruelty charges

CHRISTIANA, Tenn. (WSMV) – The Rutherford County horse stable owner accused of raping a teenage girl is now facing a slew of new charges.

Jason Lancaster, 52, was charged in September with two felony counts of rape, three counts of statutory rape by an authority figure, three counts of sexual battery by an authority figure, bribery of a witness, and stalking.

After a new indictment filed Nov. 8, Lancaster faces four new counts of statutory rape by an authority figure, four new counts of sexual battery by an authority figure, nine animal cruelty charges, plus stalking and bribery charges.

A second suspect, 23-year-old Leya Victory, was charged with conspiracy to commit tampering with evidence, according to police. In the Nov. 8 filing, Victory was indicted on the evidence tampering charge and a new charge of harboring an offender.

Police said Lancaster is the owner of Pinnacle Stables in Christiana. During an investigation, several horses in need of medical and nutritional attention were found on the property, according to police, and twenty were removed from the stables.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.