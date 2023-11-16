Police investigating fatal shooting in North Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A fatal shooting late Wednesday night in North Nashville is under investigation by the Metro Nashville Police Department.

Police responded to a shooting call at 11:36 p.m. in the 1700 block of McDaniel Street. Officers found an adult male had been shot.

The suspect in the shooting is not in custody, according to police.

