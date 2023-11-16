Man arrested after causing fiery 5-car pileup, police say

Police believe the man was speeding when he allegedly rammed into a car at the intersection.
Two people were injured in a fiery crash at the intersection of Lascassas Pike and North...
Two people were injured in a fiery crash at the intersection of Lascassas Pike and North Rutherford/Northfield boulevards on Saturday night.(Eduardo Gomez)
By Danica Sauter
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 12:23 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man was arrested after he allegedly caused a five-car chain crash on Oct. 28, where one car caught fire trapping the driver inside.

Charles Smith, 45, was arrested by Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office deputies on an active warrant. Smith was charged with the following:

  • Aggravated assault by recklessness
  • Reckless endangerment
  • Driving without a license
  • No proof of insurance
  • Simple possession.

According to the Murfreesboro Police Department, Smith was speeding before the crash.

On Oct. 28, around 7:15 p.m., Smith was driving east on E. Northfield Boulevard and was approaching a traffic light at Lascassas Pike at North Rutherford Boulevard. There he slammed into the back of a car and caused the pileup, according to police.

The pileup caused a fire and trapped a driver inside. Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department firefighters quickly put out the fire and rescued the 24-year-old male driver. The driver was flown to Vanderbilt University Medical Center in critical condition.

Two other drivers were also injured during the crash.

He is being held on a $102,500 bond at the Rutherford County Adult Detention Center. A hearing is set on Dec. 1 in the Rutherford County General Sessions Court.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police arrested three women over the weekend for trying to claim a 'ghost bag' that was sent to...
What is ghost bagging? 3 women arrested at Nashville Airport in part of ‘ghost bag’ operation
Metro Police are looking for a man and woman officers said stole thousands of dollars worth of...
Thousands of dollars in merchandise stolen from newly-opened Tanger Outlets
Massman Drive and Glastonbury Road fatal crash
Nashville man dies after crashing into tree while passing shuttle bus, police say
Metro Nashville Police Department officers are searching for the driver of the crashed car.
Driver disappears after rollover crash on I-65
Will Spiess with the Columbia Fire & Rescue
‘Our hearts are so saddened’: Maury County school mourns loss of Best Buddies student after fire

Latest News

Search underway for missing Lebanon woman
Search underway for missing Lebanon woman
Girls recovering after shooting at apartment
Search for suspect in McDaniel Street shooting
Woman accused of stealing backpack off of student