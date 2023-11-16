Man arrested after causing fiery 5-car pileup, police say

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man was arrested after he allegedly caused a five-car chain crash on Oct. 28, where one car caught fire trapping the driver inside.

Charles Smith, 45, was arrested by Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office deputies on an active warrant. Smith was charged with the following:

Aggravated assault by recklessness

Reckless endangerment

Driving without a license

No proof of insurance

Simple possession.

According to the Murfreesboro Police Department, Smith was speeding before the crash.

On Oct. 28, around 7:15 p.m., Smith was driving east on E. Northfield Boulevard and was approaching a traffic light at Lascassas Pike at North Rutherford Boulevard. There he slammed into the back of a car and caused the pileup, according to police.

The pileup caused a fire and trapped a driver inside. Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department firefighters quickly put out the fire and rescued the 24-year-old male driver. The driver was flown to Vanderbilt University Medical Center in critical condition.

Two other drivers were also injured during the crash.

He is being held on a $102,500 bond at the Rutherford County Adult Detention Center. A hearing is set on Dec. 1 in the Rutherford County General Sessions Court.

