K9 sniffs out 8 pounds of marijuana in suitcase, Arkansas man arrested at BNA

It was concealed within the pant legs of two pairs of jeans which were further concealed within the liner of the suitcase by a towel, according to the report.
By Caleb Wethington
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 10:29 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - An Arkansas man is facing felony drug charges after a K9 at the Nashville International Airport sniffed out eight pounds of marijuana in his suitcase, according to an arrest report.

A Delta Airlines flight arrived Tuesday from Los Angeles, which is a known distribution source for narcotics, police said.

A K9 officer was investigating incoming luggage when K9 Havoc made an indication to its handler after sniffing a large, red RBX brand roller bag. A man, Dareyon Markell Wardlow, walked up to claim the bag. As he was leaving the airport, investigators made contact with him.

Wardlow gave consent for the officers to search the bag. Upon the search, officers found seven bundles of vacuum-sealed marijuana weighing about eight pounds. It was concealed within the pant legs of two pairs of jeans which were further concealed within the liner of the suitcase by a towel, according to the report.

Wardlow was arrested and charged with felony possession with the intent to distribute marijuana.

