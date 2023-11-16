IUD prevented unwanted pregnancy, rape victim says as democrats announce bill to protect contraception

“I thank God every single day for that little piece of metal in my uterus,” Bailey Jones said. “Because of that IUD, I did not have to carry the child of a rapist to term.”
Democrats are introducing a bill that would protect contraception.
By Chuck Morris
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 3:39 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Tennessee Democrats announced Wednesday they will be introducing legislation to protect contraception.

State Sen. Charlane Oliver, D-Nashville, and state Rep. Gloria Johnson, D-Knoxville, made the announcement at the Cordell Hull State Office Building on Wednesday afternoon.

The Tennessee Contraceptive Freedoms Act seeks to protect and preserve Tennesseans’ right to contraception, including condoms, the pill and IUDs.

One of the speakers at Wednesday’s press conference was a mother who was raped five years ago. An IUD kept her from getting pregnant.

“I thank God every single day for that little piece of metal in my uterus,” Bailey Jones said. “Because of that IUD, I did not have to carry the child of a rapist to term.”

In the bill, it says contraceptives are a fundamental right.

Some lawmakers have submitted bills that would’ve said the same thing about abortion, but all failed during the 2023 legislative session.

Currently, abortion is almost completely banned in Tennessee. The only exceptions are for the health of the mother or the baby.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police arrested three women over the weekend for trying to claim a 'ghost bag' that was sent to...
What is ghost bagging? 3 women arrested at Nashville Airport in part of ‘ghost bag’ operation
Metro Police are looking for a man and woman officers said stole thousands of dollars worth of...
Thousands of dollars in merchandise stolen from newly-opened Tanger Outlets
Massman Drive and Glastonbury Road fatal crash
Nashville man dies after crashing into tree while passing shuttle bus, police say
Metro Nashville Police Department officers are searching for the driver of the crashed car.
Driver disappears after rollover crash on I-65
Will Spiess with the Columbia Fire & Rescue
‘Our hearts are so saddened’: Maury County school mourns loss of Best Buddies student after fire

Latest News

Multiple cars were involved in the crash on Wednesday morning.
Toddler saved by car seat in Cheatham County interstate crash
Putnam County Sheriff's Office.
NC man charged with armed robbery at Cookeville Dollar General
Estill Springs Police said three people were indicted on elder abuse charges.
Three TN caretakers face elder abuse charges
Metro Nashville Police believe the man in these surveillance images broke into at least four...
Stolen ovens found in warehouse near Nashville’s airport