IUD prevented unwanted pregnancy, rape victim says as democrats announce bill to protect contraception

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Tennessee Democrats announced Wednesday they will be introducing legislation to protect contraception.

State Sen. Charlane Oliver, D-Nashville, and state Rep. Gloria Johnson, D-Knoxville, made the announcement at the Cordell Hull State Office Building on Wednesday afternoon.

The Tennessee Contraceptive Freedoms Act seeks to protect and preserve Tennesseans’ right to contraception, including condoms, the pill and IUDs.

One of the speakers at Wednesday’s press conference was a mother who was raped five years ago. An IUD kept her from getting pregnant.

“I thank God every single day for that little piece of metal in my uterus,” Bailey Jones said. “Because of that IUD, I did not have to carry the child of a rapist to term.”

In the bill, it says contraceptives are a fundamental right.

Some lawmakers have submitted bills that would’ve said the same thing about abortion, but all failed during the 2023 legislative session.

Currently, abortion is almost completely banned in Tennessee. The only exceptions are for the health of the mother or the baby.

