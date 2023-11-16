How often do planes hit birds at BNA? Here’s what the FAA is doing to prevent it

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Big passenger jets striking birds isn’t a typical problem for passengers, but it can be.

Last Thursday, the FAA reported a Spirit Airlines flight had to return to BNA after flying into multiple birds.

Pilot and Assistant Professor of Aerospace at Middle Tennessee State University Robert Fowler said the damage can range from cracked windshields to damaged wings and engines.

“I would say that they occur on a regular basis, but bird strikes that require an aircraft to return to the airport because of damage are probably not as common,” Fowler said. “It’s very difficult to see birds while in flight and unless there’s a huge flock, you probably won’t see them, and it can occur at any altitude.”

The Federal Aviation Administration has pushed pilots, airports, and air traffic controllers to report wildlife strikes into its database. That helps them notice any trends they can use to prevent future incidents.

So far this year, according to the FAA database, there have been 194 incidents of planes striking wildlife at BNA, most of them birds.

The FAA works with airports, like BNA, on wildlife hazard mitigation, which can include installing air cannons to scare away birds. A 2018 BNA Vision Plan also shows the Metro Nashville Airport Authority maintains the grassy areas around BNA through periodic bush-hogging and mowing to reduce wildlife habitat.

“Unfortunately, if a bird strike occurs and there is damage to the aircraft, the pilot knows the first thing they need to do is fly the airplane, control the airplane, and get it back on the ground as soon as possible,” Fowler said.

The majority of wildlife strikes happen during the daytime and during landing, according to the FAA.

