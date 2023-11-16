First responder commends mom for saving toddlers life after 9-car pileup on I-24

PLEASANT VIEW, Tenn. (WSMV) - A properly installed car seat is why Pleasant View firefighters said a toddler wasn’t hurt in a nine-car pileup.

Pictures of the Wednesday morning accident on Interstate 24 show a car with its rear end completely smashed in. Inside that car was a toddler in a car seat, who Jarrod Chandler found when he reported to the scene.

“I went up to the very front car and I noticed there was a car seat in the back and a lady holding the baby,” said Chandler. “When I made sure they were OK, I asked “Hey, who installed this car seat?” and they were kind of hesitant. And they were like “I did” and I was like “Well, you did a fantastic job”.”

Chandler said the car seat was installed perfectly. He would know, he’s a certified car seat technician and father of a 5-month-old.

He said if there’s one thing parents should do to make sure a seat is secure, pull the seat belt all the way back until they hear ticking, then buckle it in.

It’s for that reason he believes the toddler sitting in the car seat in the I-24 pile up is still alive.

“The car seat was tight,” said Chandler. “It was installed correctly and so was the baby.”

Pleasant View Fire Department will have car seat check for parents this Saturday afternoon, from noon until 2 p.m. at their Main Street station. They recommend parents bring their kids with them so they can be properly fitted.

Parents can also go to safekids.org and tntrafficsafety.org to get information on proper installation.

