First responder commends mom for saving toddlers life after 9-car pileup on I-24

A firefighter says the car seat was installed perfectly, which likely prevented the 9-month-old from getting hurt in the crash.
A Pleasant View firefighter said the car seat installed in the back of a car involved in a...
A Pleasant View firefighter said the car seat installed in the back of a car involved in a nine-car pileup likely prevented a 9-month-old from being hurt in the crash.(Smokey Barn News)
By Marissa Sulek
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 5:03 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PLEASANT VIEW, Tenn. (WSMV) - A properly installed car seat is why Pleasant View firefighters said a toddler wasn’t hurt in a nine-car pileup.

Pictures of the Wednesday morning accident on Interstate 24 show a car with its rear end completely smashed in. Inside that car was a toddler in a car seat, who Jarrod Chandler found when he reported to the scene.

“I went up to the very front car and I noticed there was a car seat in the back and a lady holding the baby,” said Chandler. “When I made sure they were OK, I asked “Hey, who installed this car seat?” and they were kind of hesitant. And they were like “I did” and I was like “Well, you did a fantastic job”.”

Chandler said the car seat was installed perfectly. He would know, he’s a certified car seat technician and father of a 5-month-old.

He said if there’s one thing parents should do to make sure a seat is secure, pull the seat belt all the way back until they hear ticking, then buckle it in.

It’s for that reason he believes the toddler sitting in the car seat in the I-24 pile up is still alive.

“The car seat was tight,” said Chandler. “It was installed correctly and so was the baby.”

Pleasant View Fire Department will have car seat check for parents this Saturday afternoon, from noon until 2 p.m. at their Main Street station. They recommend parents bring their kids with them so they can be properly fitted.

Parents can also go to safekids.org and tntrafficsafety.org to get information on proper installation.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police arrested three women over the weekend for trying to claim a 'ghost bag' that was sent to...
What is ghost bagging? 3 women arrested at Nashville Airport in part of ‘ghost bag’ operation
Metro Police are looking for a man and woman officers said stole thousands of dollars worth of...
Thousands of dollars in merchandise stolen from newly-opened Tanger Outlets
Massman Drive and Glastonbury Road fatal crash
Nashville man dies after crashing into tree while passing shuttle bus, police say
Will Spiess with the Columbia Fire & Rescue
‘Our hearts are so saddened’: Maury County school mourns loss of Best Buddies student after fire
Metro Nashville Police Department officers are searching for the driver of the crashed car.
Driver disappears after rollover crash on I-65

Latest News

Upcoming Event in Nashville
“Women And Wealth” event in Nashville
Meteorologist Melanie Layden provides an early preview of the Thanksgiving travel forecast.
Thanksgiving travel forecast
Williamson County jail members exposed to fentanyl: ‘Thankful everyone is okay’
Williamson County jail inmates, staffers exposed to fentanyl
Video: Police searching for suspects after caught on camera stealing truck
Video: Police searching for suspects after caught on camera stealing truck