First Alert Forecast: Rain returns with cooler air

THROUGH TOMORROW:

Tonight, will stay mild with temperatures bottoming out near 60 degrees in the morning.

Friday will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Some of those showers will even linger into the evening. This will be a light rain event. Rain totals from this will be a tenth of an inch or so.

Rain's on the way in Middle Tennessee on Friday and again early next week. (WSMV)

THIS WEEKEND:

Saturday and Sunday both look cooler.

Saturday will kick off with a breeze, some sunshine, and temperatures in the 30s and 40s.

That breeze will settle down some during the afternoon. It’ll remain cool though, in the 50s.

Sunday will start with freezing weather. Clouds will gradually increase during the afternoon. High, 62°.

THANKSGIVING WEEK:

Rain showers will move in early on Monday and linger through the afternoon. The high will be near 60.

Monday night looks wettest, with a few downpours possible.

On Tuesday, rain will slowly exit to the east. The high again will be near 60.

Wednesday looks partly cloudy and chilly, high only in the mid 50s.

Thanksgiving/Thursday looks similar, with lows around freezing and highs in the mid 50s.

