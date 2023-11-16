First Alert Forecast: Much Needed Rain Coming!

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -

Today will be the warmest day of the week with temperatures pushing into the lower to mid 70s this afternoon under a mix of clouds and sunshine. More clouds will mix in tonight with lows in the mid to upper 50s by tomorrow morning.

NEXT RAIN CHANCE

A cold front will approach the Mid State on Friday and bring us a few scattered rain showers in the afternoon and evening. It won’t rain the entire day, but you’ll just want to keep the umbrella at the ready. Most areas won’t even see 1/2″ of rain so we are not expecting any help with the drought conditions. Highs drop back into the mid 60s Friday afternoon.

COOLING DOWN

Rain will move out for the weekend, but cooler air will fall in behind that front.

Saturday and Sunday will both have a good deal of sunshine, but temperatures will mostly be staying in the 50s and at best end up around 60 Sunday afternoon. Saturday will also be a bit breezy side with gusts around 20 mph. Lows will drop into the 30s Saturday night so be ready for some patchy frost on Sunday morning.

EARLY NEXT WEEK

A healthier rainfall is coming our way early next week with rain building in on Monday and continuing off and on through our day Tuesday. I’ll even toss a rumble of thunder into the mix as well. That round of rain should give us over an inch of moisture in some spots. Highs Monday and Tuesday will hover around 60.

Rain tapers off for Wednesday, but temperatures fall back into the 50s.

