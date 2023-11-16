Driver crashes into tractor trailer following medical episode in front of Clarksville childcare center

Police said the crash occurred on Ashland City Road in front of the Just For Kids Learning Center just before noon.
Clarksville Police Car
Clarksville Police Car(Clarksville Police Department)
By Caleb Wethington
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 1:41 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Minor injuries are being reported after the driver of a vehicle crashed into a semi-tractor trailer in Clarksville after experiencing a medical episode, according to Clarksville police.

One lane of Ashland City Road is completely closed at this time. It will be reopened once the roadway is cleared, however, motorists should expect long delays.

“This is an ongoing investigation and motorists are advised to find an alternate route until the roadway can be cleared,” CPD said.

