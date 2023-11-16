Dollywood reopens entry as crews respond to Pigeon Forge wildfire

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Pigeon Forge Fire Department and the Tennessee Department of Forestry have responded to a wildfire in Pigeon Forge, according to officials with the Department of Forestry.

The fire is near E. Ridge Road and Veterans Boulevard, officials said. WVLT News’ First Alert Weather Cameras have captured footage of heavy smoke in the area.

Officials added that structures were threatened by the fire and bulldozers had responded to the scene to set up a fire perimeter around 3 p.m. At 3:30 p.m., officials said they had established a line around the fire.

Dollywood representatives also said they had suspended entry while they work with agencies to monitor the situation. In a later update, Dollywood said their gates were back open.

There is currently a burn ban in Sevier County. People in Sevier County can sign up for emergency fire alerts straight to their phones here. The state also tracks wildfires here.

