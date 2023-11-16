Chick-fil-A testing drone delivery at some locations

(chickfila_valrico/Instagram)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 8:51 AM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
(CNN) - Now you can eat even more chicken as Chick-fil-A rolls out its new drone delivery system.

Right now, it’s only available at a few locations, including one near Tampa, Florida.

Customers can request the service through the Chick-fil-A app, but drone delivery is only available during certain hours and only within a certain distance.

There’s no word on whether the cows are operating the drones.

