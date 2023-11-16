3 helicopters land on school’s football field for Veterans Day

The event was possible because one kid’s father works at Fort Campbell.
By Danica Sauter
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 9:11 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Kids at the Overbrook Catholic School got a hands-on experience for Veterans Day after three military helicopters landed on their football field.

Most years, the school honors Veterans Day with breakfast and cards after mass. But this year, thanks to one student’s dad at Fort Campbell, he was able to make the day extra special by bringing in the helicopters. Teachers said they’re not sure how they will top this.

“I did tell one parent we’d have to do free tuition next year to out-do this,” said Kesha Wall, a 5th and 6th grade teacher at the school. “But the 5th graders, they are so creative. They will come up with something that will make it really special.”

