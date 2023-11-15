Young girls shot by stray bullets in Nashville expected to recover, police say

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – Nashville cousins are expected to survive after being shot by a stray bullet while watching a movie in their family’s Creekwood Drive apartment on Saturday night.

The girls, ages 7 and 9, will make a full recovery, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department. The 9-year-old girl was treated and released, while the 7-year-old is stable and recovering, police said. A 16-year-old boy, who normally sleeps in that room at the Skyline Village apartment, may have been the intended target, according to police.

“It’s devastating having to hear something like that,” said Xavier Palmer, a witness at the scene. “A child getting shot at 12 o’clock at night, how the hell does that even happen?”

A suspect has not yet been taken into custody. The shooting remains under investigation.

