Young girls shot by stray bullets in Nashville expected to recover, police say

The girls, ages 7 and 9, will make a full recovery, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department.
Two young girls shot at apartment complex
Two young girls shot at apartment complex
By Daniel Smithson
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 3:56 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – Nashville cousins are expected to survive after being shot by a stray bullet while watching a movie in their family’s Creekwood Drive apartment on Saturday night.

The girls, ages 7 and 9, will make a full recovery, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department. The 9-year-old girl was treated and released, while the 7-year-old is stable and recovering, police said. A 16-year-old boy, who normally sleeps in that room at the Skyline Village apartment, may have been the intended target, according to police.

‘It’s devastating’ neighbors say after 2 children shot at apartment complex

“It’s devastating having to hear something like that,” said Xavier Palmer, a witness at the scene. “A child getting shot at 12 o’clock at night, how the hell does that even happen?”

A suspect has not yet been taken into custody. The shooting remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police arrested three women over the weekend for trying to claim a 'ghost bag' that was sent to...
What is ghost bagging? 3 women arrested at Nashville Airport in part of ‘ghost bag’ operation
Metro Police are looking for a man and woman officers said stole thousands of dollars worth of...
Thousands of dollars in merchandise stolen from newly-opened Tanger Outlets
(FILE) Metro Nashville Police Department
1 dead after shooting in Nashville
Aerial view shows the aftermath of a deadly charter bus crash involving a semi in Licking...
6 dead, 18 hospitalized when bus carrying students and truck crash on Ohio highway, officials say
Cody Wiggins
Teacher identified as suspect in Franklin wedding shooting

Latest News

Camacho’s Famous – Pizzeria and Tavern
Generous donations to Clarksville restaurant help feed those in need
FILE PHOTO
Alaskan Airlines to launch nonstop service between Nashville, Portland
The holiday shopping season begins soon
Shoppers to change habits as retailers move away from free returns
Fostering during the holidays in Tennessee