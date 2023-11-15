NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Police are working to identify a woman who allegedly tried to run over three teenagers with her car on Nov. 1 following an argument at a Murfreesboro Dollar General.

The Murfreesboro Police Department said three teens told officers they got into an argument with a woman who was being rude and disrespectful while at the cash register at the Dollar General on Bradyville Pike.

The teens left the store and were walking down Bradyville Pike when they noticed the same woman driving a silver Ford Mustang at a high rate of speed by them. The woman then allegedly made a U-turn, sped back toward the teens and nearly hit them.

“If anyone recognizes her, please call Detective Jenna Petersen at 629-201-5643,” MPD said.

Woman wanted for allegedly trying to run over 3 teens after argument at Murfreesboro store (Murfreesboro Police)

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.