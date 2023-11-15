Woman fights off alleged robber in Lebanon, police arrest suspect after chase

Officers responded to the scene and chased the suspect on foot.
Woman fights off robber in Lebanon, police arrest suspect after chase
Woman fights off robber in Lebanon, police arrest suspect after chase(Lebanon Police)
By Caleb Wethington
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 1:38 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A woman fought off a robber Tuesday night who allegedly attempted to steal her purse, according to the Lebanon Police Department.

Police said the attempted robbery occurred in the area of Wilson Avenue. The woman was able to use self-defense to fight off a man who tried to rob her of her purse.

Officers responded to the scene and chased the suspect on foot. They lost visual of him momentarily before spotting him underneath a nearby trailer.

“The suspect is facing multiple charges. We’re thankful for our officers’ response and their continued dedication to serving the citizens of our community,” LPD said.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police arrested three women over the weekend for trying to claim a 'ghost bag' that was sent to...
What is ghost bagging? 3 women arrested at Nashville Airport in part of ‘ghost bag’ operation
(FILE) Metro Nashville Police Department
1 dead after shooting in Nashville
Metro Police are looking for a man and woman officers said stole thousands of dollars worth of...
Thousands of dollars in merchandise stolen from newly-opened Tanger Outlets
Aerial view shows the aftermath of a deadly charter bus crash involving a semi in Licking...
6 dead, 18 hospitalized when bus carrying students and truck crash on Ohio highway, officials say
The Pittsburgh Penguins and Anaheim Ducks gather at center ice, before an NHL hockey game in...
Manslaughter arrest in death of hockey player whose neck was cut with skate blade

Latest News

FILE PHOTO
‘These children are vulnerable’: Parents concerned over Franklin cell tower
Parents concerned cell tower could hurt kids
Looking ahead to the end of the week, weekend weather
Looking ahead to the end of the week, weekend weather
What's the weather for Thanksgiving week?
What's the weather for Thanksgiving week?
Woman wanted for allegedly trying to run over 3 teens after argument at Murfreesboro store
Woman wanted for allegedly trying to run over 3 teens after argument at Murfreesboro store