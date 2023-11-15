Woman fights off alleged robber in Lebanon, police arrest suspect after chase

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A woman fought off a robber Tuesday night who allegedly attempted to steal her purse, according to the Lebanon Police Department.

Police said the attempted robbery occurred in the area of Wilson Avenue. The woman was able to use self-defense to fight off a man who tried to rob her of her purse.

Officers responded to the scene and chased the suspect on foot. They lost visual of him momentarily before spotting him underneath a nearby trailer.

“The suspect is facing multiple charges. We’re thankful for our officers’ response and their continued dedication to serving the citizens of our community,” LPD said.

