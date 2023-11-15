Vanderbilt University students still feel unsafe after accused stalker’s arrest

One student explains how the incident affected her.
Despite the arrest of an alleged stalker, there's still unease on Vanderbilt's campus tonight.
By Sharon Danquah
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 5:43 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -A man accused of stalking Vanderbilt University students has been arrested, but students say they still don’t feel safe.

The Vanderbilt University Police Department arrested 28-year-old Egyptian A. Griffis on West End Avenue around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday. He was charged with aggravated criminal trespassing and resisting arrest, according to court records.

It’s something Anna Batty says still has her shaken up.

“I’m just scared,” Batty said. “Really jarred and freaked out.”

It began with a post her friend made about a man weeks ago.

“She posted about it and posted that he was following her and kind of the whereabouts and time with all the details to make everyone aware,” Batty said.

A Vanderbilt University street camera captured the incident, which took place along a path that Batty says she takes daily.

“There are so many risk assessments that go through your mind,” Batty said. “It’s kind of scary to have that extra fear added.”

In a video obtained by WSMV4, you see police arresting Griffis, but this isn’t the first time. Records show he was also arrested for trespassing in Nashville back in July.

“That’s just one, right,” Batty said. “It’s unfortunate the way the world is now. You still have to be aware and hyper-vigilant about this kind of stuff. But I’m happy, and I’m happy it was taken seriously. I’m happy he’s off the street.”

Batty said she’s changing her walking path every day, and checking to see if anyone is following.

Students told WSMV4 they’re just hoping something like this doesn’t happen again.

