Turkeys scratch up East Nashville cars, TWRA explains why

Cellphone video caught two turkeys in the act.
A wild turkey in the woods.
A wild turkey in the woods.(FOX Carolina News)
By Sharon Danquah
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 6:57 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Turkeys are reportedly pecking at and scratching up cars in East Nashville.

WSMV4 found out how you can protect your car from this strange trend.

Residents near Shelby Park say the animals have scratched up car doors and bumpers. They said it’s happening in neighbors near Shelby Bottoms Park. People are catching turkeys scratching up car doors and bumpers.

Video captured by neighbors seems innocent, showcasing a few wild turkeys standing around a car in East Nashville; However, Julia Libby said it’s anything but.

“I went outside and walked up to my car and saw the scratch marks all the way around my car,” Libby said.

Libby said these turkeys have gone around pecking at and scratching up cars all over the area, and her neighbors caught these two in the act.

“It was funny, but it also wasn’t because I had just gotten a new car recently,” Libby said. “So I was pretty upset about that.”

The Tennessee Wildlife Resource Agency said the turkeys are probably pecking at their reflection, believing it to be another turkey.

“We’ve lived in Tennessee our whole lives and never had this happen before,” Libby said.

After posting online, she realized she wasn’t alone.

“But we’re just now thinking about how much it’s going to cost to fix,” Libby said. “Paint is not cheap to fix, so that’s our next step.”

Libby said she and her husband had run off at least two turkeys in the last few days. Now, they park their cars behind their home.

TWRA said people have a few options when it comes to turkeys, like scaring them off, putting a cover over their car, or parking in a closed-off spot.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police arrested three women over the weekend for trying to claim a 'ghost bag' that was sent to...
What is ghost bagging? 3 women arrested at Nashville Airport in part of ‘ghost bag’ operation
Roads closed for ‘several hours’ in Smyrna as crews investigate vehicle hit by train
1 person dead after train hits vehicle in Smyrna, road closed until Tuesday
Nashville International Airport (BNA)
3 charged after apparent ‘ghost bag’ operation at BNA, police say
Fatal officer-involved crash
2 dead after crash with off-duty officer, Metro Police say
Police are investigating a fatal shooting at the Ramada Inn hotel on Music Valley Drive near...
1 woman dies after shooting at hotel near Opryland Hotel

Latest News

Hermitage mom calls almost 20 pharmacies to get baby new RSV shot
Hermitage mom calls almost 20 pharmacies to get baby new RSV shot
Fall leaves (generic)
Fallen leaves can cause mold growth
WSMV4 Investigates: More unprovoked K9 attacks at BNA
The shooting was reported at around 2 p.m. on Old Hickory Boulevard in South Nashville.
One person killed in shooting at gas station