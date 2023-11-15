Turkeys scratch up East Nashville cars, TWRA explains why

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Turkeys are reportedly pecking at and scratching up cars in East Nashville.

WSMV4 found out how you can protect your car from this strange trend.

Residents near Shelby Park say the animals have scratched up car doors and bumpers. They said it’s happening in neighbors near Shelby Bottoms Park. People are catching turkeys scratching up car doors and bumpers.

Video captured by neighbors seems innocent, showcasing a few wild turkeys standing around a car in East Nashville; However, Julia Libby said it’s anything but.

“I went outside and walked up to my car and saw the scratch marks all the way around my car,” Libby said.

Libby said these turkeys have gone around pecking at and scratching up cars all over the area, and her neighbors caught these two in the act.

“It was funny, but it also wasn’t because I had just gotten a new car recently,” Libby said. “So I was pretty upset about that.”

The Tennessee Wildlife Resource Agency said the turkeys are probably pecking at their reflection, believing it to be another turkey.

“We’ve lived in Tennessee our whole lives and never had this happen before,” Libby said.

After posting online, she realized she wasn’t alone.

“But we’re just now thinking about how much it’s going to cost to fix,” Libby said. “Paint is not cheap to fix, so that’s our next step.”

Libby said she and her husband had run off at least two turkeys in the last few days. Now, they park their cars behind their home.

TWRA said people have a few options when it comes to turkeys, like scaring them off, putting a cover over their car, or parking in a closed-off spot.

