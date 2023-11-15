Thousands of dollars in merchandise stolen from newly-opened Tanger Outlets

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tanger Outlets opened in Antioch two weeks ago, but police are already investigating thousands of dollars in stolen items.

A man and woman were caught on camera running out of a Michael Kors store with handfuls of expensive jackets and bags on Sunday, the Metro Nashville Police Department said.

In a cell phone video obtained by WSMV4, you can see the employees fighting back and trying to stop the thieves.

Police said they were wearing medical masks and beanies. The theft was also captured on surveillance video, which investigators are reviewing.

Dorea Fitzgerald saw the video but said the theft is not stopping her from coming to the new outlets to shop. She’s lived in the area for more than 15 years and has already seen the community be uplifted by the new outlets.

“I feel like it’s part of the holiday season,” Fitzgerald said about the theft. “People are going to steal. That is what it is. I’m not concerned.”

Janice Green came with her daughter from Franklin to shop at Tanger. She said she wasn’t shocked by this theft after hearing about similar ones at other malls but was surprised it happened this soon after the shopping center opened.

Green would like to see more people patrolling the area until the new stores can get settled.

“You think they’d wait a while and let them get settled first,” Green said. “It wouldn’t hurt to have a little bit of security for a while anyway.”

A Tanger manager told WSMV4 in a statement that security is a top priority, and they have a zero-tolerance policy for theft that is enforced by police.

“Safety and security programs at the center include measures that are both seen and unseen, and all efforts are supported by local law enforcement,” the manager said. “We will continue ongoing communication with the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department and retailer security counterparts to share information and data to support our programs and protocol.”

