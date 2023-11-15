‘These children are vulnerable’: Parents concerned over Franklin cell tower

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WSMV) – More than 750 people have signed an online petition to keep cell phone towers away from Williamson County schools.

The Change.org petition calls for the removal of a cell phone tower near Trinity Elementary School and to keep cell phone towers away from all schools in the county. Parents are concerned that cell phone towers could be emitting radiation that could be harmful to kids.

The petition cites “multiple studies” conducted by the World Health Organization and American Cancer Society, saying long-term exposure to high levels of electromagnetic radiation can cause adverse health effects, including “cancerous tumors to neurological disorders.”

The American Cancer Society said there’s “no strong evidence” that exposure to radiofrequency waves causes any noticeable health effects but notes it’s possible.

“This does not mean that the (radiofrequency) waves from cell phone towers have been proven to be absolutely safe,” the American Cancer Society said. “Most expert organizations agree that more research is needed to help clarify this, especially for any possible long-term effects.”

At Monday’s Williamson County Board of Commissioners Meeting, Franklin resident Peter Dumont said that he wants the cell tower to be removed while more research is done to make sure students stay safe.

“(Children’s) skulls are thinner and smaller. Their organs are developing, and their skin is soft and permeable,” he said. “These children are vulnerable.”

Dumont said a request by Williamson County Mayor Rogers Anderson to move the tower was denied by Vogue LLC, which put up the tower and reportedly has plans for more.

“If Vogue is unwilling to move the tower, agree to practices of transparency and integrity in the future, we should terminate all future business with them,” Dumont said.

Those who signed the petition have three demands they want to be met:

The immediate removal of the cell phone tower located near Trinity Elementary School/Fly & Cecil Lewis Park/Watkins Creek Neighborhood

A thorough investigation into alternative locations for the tower that are away from residential areas, schools and parks

And the implementation of stricter regulations and guidelines regarding the placement of cell phone towers near educational institutions, neighborhoods, and recreational areas.

Watch Dumont’s full public comment at the meeting below:

