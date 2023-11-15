There will soon be less free parking downtown, here’s why

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - If you thought finding free parking in and around downtown was difficult before, it’s going to get even worse.

The Nashville Department of Transportation (NDOT) is set to install dozens of more paid meters. WSMV4 Investigates took a look at where the free parking is disappearing and why.

Wednesday afternoon, Alejandro Mercado was on his way to pay off parking tickets, which he said totaled an estimated $700.

One of his offenses, he said, was parking on the street but not paying the meter.

“I mean, it is quick,” Mercado said. “Five minutes, and then I got a ticket.”

Soon, there will be even more meters to feed. WSMV4 Investigates found the city is getting rid of free parking in more than 40 areas downtown. NDOT said the reason is to provide consistency in areas where adjacent paid parking is nearby.

“It is just not easy to park here at this point,” Mercado said. “I mean, what is affordable?”

NDOT Director Diana Alarcon said in a meeting last month that the money made from the parking program will be used to improve things like bike lanes, sidewalks, signals, new roads and more.

“Everything is a little step closer to getting us to where we need to be a functioning city,” Alarcon said.

For Mercado, more meters means less time downtown.

“I am trying to avoid the whole downtown area now,” Mercado said.

Many of the areas are still in the process of turning from free to paid. People should start seeing warning signs about two weeks before the switch.

NDOT said it doesn’t know how many more streets will be converted. The department said they give a two-week warning in any given area before installing a new meter and give people a first-time courtesy dismissal.

See the full list of new parking meter locations that have been requested by NDOT:

