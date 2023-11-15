State education leaders caution lawmakers of unknowns around rejecting federal education money

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The task force assigned to explore the complexities of potentially rejecting more than $1 billion in federal education money is nearing the end of its discussions.

The Joint Working Group on Federal Education Funding heard from Tennessee Education Commissioner Lizzette Reynolds on Tuesday. Her department was asked whether the state could reject some, but not all, of the federal education dollars. To which education officials responded, it’s unclear what the federal government would do, considering no state has ever rejected the money.

Eleese Meschery attended Tuesday’s meeting in opposition to the state’s consideration. She has a son with autism and dyslexia. Meschery fought to get him an individualized education plan (IEP), which has helped her son get a positive start to his school day.

Her concern is that IEPs are protected by federal law, which is tied to federal money.

“This has been life-changing for him,” Meschery said. “I mean because I worked towards that, putting it in his IEP, he was able to get one-on-one support four days a week. He got caught up with reading, and now he’s on grade level, and that has helped him participate in class. It’s easier to get him to go to school in the morning. You can’t measure that amount of confidence and him feeling good about himself.”

The Sycamore Institute said last week nearly 90 percent of the federal education money is for students from low-income families, students with disabilities and school nutrition.

Republican leaders have said they started the task force on federal education funding to see if there are ‘strings attached’ to the money that students would be better served without.

The Joint Working Group on Federal Education Funding is expected to meet for the final time at 9 a.m. on Wednesday.

