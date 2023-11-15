Spirit Airlines plane returns to BNA after hitting birds, FAA says

The plane landed safety after crew reported hitting “multiple birds,” the FAA said.
FILE PHOTO
FILE PHOTO(AP Photo/John Raoux)
By Daniel Smithson
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 10:06 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – A Spirit Airlines flight that departed from Nashville International Airport last week had to be turned around after it hit birds.

The Federal Aviation Administration said Spirit Airlines Flight 2177 returned and landed safely at about 2 p.m. on Nov. 9 after the crew reported hitting “multiple birds on departure.” The Airbus A321 was headed to Philadelphia International Airport.

The FAA is investigating. The FAA says it maintains a database where it records each collision between an aircraft and wildlife.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police arrested three women over the weekend for trying to claim a 'ghost bag' that was sent to...
What is ghost bagging? 3 women arrested at Nashville Airport in part of ‘ghost bag’ operation
(FILE) Metro Nashville Police Department
1 dead after shooting in Nashville
Aerial view shows the aftermath of a deadly charter bus crash involving a semi in Licking...
6 dead, 18 hospitalized when bus carrying students and truck crash on Ohio highway, officials say
The Pittsburgh Penguins and Anaheim Ducks gather at center ice, before an NHL hockey game in...
Manslaughter arrest in death of hockey player whose neck was cut with skate blade
Cody Wiggins
Teacher identified as suspect in Franklin wedding shooting

Latest News

Thieves steal stoves from townhomes
Police are investigating a fatal shooting at the Ramada Inn hotel on Music Valley Drive near...
Police trace 911 call back to suspect involved in deadly Nashville shooting
Metropolitan Nashville Police Department
Man charged after breaking into Nashville neighbor’s home, police say
Big changes are coming next year for some Mid State students, new details about an accused...
Catch Up Quick