Spirit Airlines plane returns to BNA after hitting birds, FAA says

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – A Spirit Airlines flight that departed from Nashville International Airport last week had to be turned around after it hit birds.

The Federal Aviation Administration said Spirit Airlines Flight 2177 returned and landed safely at about 2 p.m. on Nov. 9 after the crew reported hitting “multiple birds on departure.” The Airbus A321 was headed to Philadelphia International Airport.

The FAA is investigating. The FAA says it maintains a database where it records each collision between an aircraft and wildlife.

