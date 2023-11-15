Rutherford Co. School Board passes rezoning plans

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Rutherford County School Board passed rezoning plans that would affect most of the schools in the system at a meeting on Tuesday night.

The rezoning plans for elementary and high schools would occur during the 2025-26 school year.

The boundaries for John Colemon, LaVergne Lake and Roy Waldron elementary schools will take effect during the 2024-25 school year so the Roy Waldron Annex can be used for other district programming.

The proposed middle school plan would take effect during the 2026-27 school year.

For the elementary and middle school zones, the board will reexamine the rezoning plan nine months before taking effect in case there are changes in growth areas or new schools being built. Both the elementary and middle school zoning plans are dependent on new elementary and middle schools being built on the Batey property near the Blackman community.

The board is looking to relieve overcrowding at several schools, including the Blackman and Stewarts Creek zones.

“This isn’t fun for anybody,” school board member Katie Darby said during Tuesday’s meeting. “Nobody enjoys rezoning. We don’t, y’all don’t, nobody likes it. We do have to understand the reality of where we are, and unfortunately, some of those zone lines have to be moved. If it’s not me or you, it’s somebody over there, but it’s someone somewhere, and I do believe the board is trying to make the decision for the county as a whole, for the majority of our students and staff as a whole.”

Board member Coy Young voted against all three rezoning plans. He thought the board should wait until there was clarity on whether any new schools would be built.

“We’re about to make a decision tonight on something that’s really not pressing,” Young said. “We don’t have any schools ready to open. We don’t have any additions ready to open. We could postpone this decision until we have more concrete information. We don’t even have a budget. We have a budget process to go through. We don’t know what our funding is going to be for our budget.”

School board member Frances Rosales agreed with Young that it was not time to rezone middle and high schools. She voted against the rezoning plans for those segments.

“Without the firm commitment for new building projects, such as a new middle school, a new high school and possibly two new additions, it is not time to pursue rezoning of middle school and high school boundary lines,” Rosales said. “We’re looking at the possibility of rezoning again and adding portables at overcrowded schools in 2028. I’m not in favor of shuffling kids around the county for the sake of filling the open seats.”

Rosales said the county commission, the funding body for the school board, has said there is no funding for a new middle school and that the county was at its borrowing capacity during a public meeting.

