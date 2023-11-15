Richard Petty inducted into Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway Hall of Fame

Petty won 200 NASCAR Cup Series races, including nine at the Nashville track.
NASCAR legend Richard Petty was one of six inductees into the Fairgrounds Speedway Hall of Fame on Tuesday night.
By Chuck Morris
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 3:57 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - NASCAR legend Richard Petty was one of six inductees into the Fairgrounds Speedway Hall of Fame on Tuesday night.

Petty won a record 200 NASCAR Cup Series races during his career, including seven times at the Daytona 500.

“This is history. This is what made NASCAR what it is today, running tracks like here in Nashville,” Petty said before Tuesday’s ceremony. “By doing that, that put us on the map to be in the hall of fame. That makes it icing on the cake.”

Petty is the only driver to ever win 200 races. He won nine NASCAR races at the Fairgrounds Speedway.

In addition to Petty, David Sisco, Charles “Preacher” Hamilton, Ellis Cook, Tom Roberts and Alton Jones were inducted into the Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway Hall of Fame.

