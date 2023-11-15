Police trace 911 call back to suspect involved in deadly Nashville shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man was arrested one day after a woman was shot and killed outside a hotel in the Music Valley Drive area on Monday evening.

On Monday, Nov. 13, around 6 p.m., officers with the Metro Nashville Police Department were called to Ramada Inn at 2420 Music Valley Drive for reports of a shooting, according to an arrest report.

When officers arrived, they found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound to the left side of her face. The woman died at the scene, according to the report.

Police were not able to identify her since she didn’t have any form of identification on her.

Detectives found a witness who was across the street at a gas station at the time of the shooting. The witness said she heard a single gunshot from the parking lot of the Ramada Inn and saw a man with short dreadlocks wearing a light-colored shirt and dark-colored pants enter a light blue four-door sedan, according to the report.

The witness said she saw the man reach through the car, shut the passenger side door, and sped away from the scene. She then noticed a body lying in the parking lot and immediately called 911, according to the report.

According to the report, the witness called 911 around 5:45 p.m.

Two minutes before the witness called - around the time of the homicide - the Emergency Communications Center received a 911 hang-up call. According to the report, dispatch heard a fight between a man and a woman during the phone call and then heard a gunshot and a man saying, “It’s going to be a murder.”

According to the report, the ECC heard a woman saying “Delano” and then “why you doing that,” three times.

The ECC confirmed the number belonged to Delano Allen. Officers identified the suspect as Allen, police said.

Police got video surveillance of the scene in the area of the homicide. Police said Allen strongly matched the description of the person responsible for the shooting incident provided by the witness.

Allen was charged with the following:

Criminal homicide

Resisting arrest

Aggravated Assault with a deadly weapon

Two counts of an assault of an officer

