Pearl-Cohn hosts Marshall County in Class 4A quarterfinals

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Pearl-Cohn hopes to return to the BlueCross Bowl for the second straight year and fourth time in eight years.

The Firebirds (13-0) host Marshall County on Friday in the quarterfinal round of the TSSAA Class 4A playoffs.

Pearl-Cohn hasn’t won a state championship since 1997 when former Tennessee and NFL standout John Henderson anchored the defensive line.

Head coach Tony Brunetti said this year’s team may be his most talented yet.

“This community will explode if we win. This community will have something to be proud about,” Brunetti said. “There’s a lot of tradition here in this community. Part of our thing is to focus on our goal to win the state. That’s what they all agreed on that we’re going to do.”

“I want to represent the area. It’s where I grew up. It’s where I came from,” said quarterback Keshawn Tarleton. “I just want to put my city on the map and show we’ve got dogs here that can play anywhere else.”

“We carry a big burden. We want everyone’s hopes and dreams. We’re right here,” said defensive end Emanuel Russell. “We haven’t won in like 20 years. That’s big. We’re going to get it.”

A win Friday would pull Brunetti into a tie for the most wins ever (168) by a Metro coach. He’s been at Pearl-Cohn for 17 seasons.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.