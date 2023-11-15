‘Our hearts are so saddened’: Maury County school mourns loss of Best Buddies student after fire

The student’s death came just days after he and the Best Buddies organization at Columbia Central High School went bowling.
Will Spiess with the Columbia Fire & Rescue
Will Spiess with the Columbia Fire & Rescue(Columbia Fire & Rescue, Tennessee)
By Danica Sauter
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 12:26 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A high school in Maury County is mourning the loss of student Will Spiess after he died in a fire over the weekend.

According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, Spiess, 19, was found dead in a camper fire at the Natchez Trace RV Campground in Lewis County. The TBI said the fire appeared to be accidental.

Spiess was part of Best Buddies at Columbia Central High School, which is an organization that fosters one-to-one friendships between students with and without intellectual disabilities.

“Will had a huge personality, was always smiling, [and] always encouraging,” according to a post from Columbia Central High School Best Buddies.

According to Best Buddies, everyone knew Spiess by his cowboy hat and love of country music and his friends at the high school.

“We love you Will, and you will always be in our hearts,” Columbia Central High School Best Buddies said in a Facebook post.

Additionally, Spiess was loved by the community. Hanna Miller, a spokesperson for the Columbia Fire & Rescue, said crews always enjoyed interacting with Will on Best Buddies Day at CCHS.

“He had a big heart and personality,” Miller said. “He will be greatly missed by our entire community.”

The news of Spiess’ death came just a few days after he and other Best Buddies students went bowling. A GoFundMe was created in his memory. To donate, click here.

