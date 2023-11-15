Nashville man dies after crashing into tree while passing shuttle bus, police say

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man died Wednesday morning after crashing his car into a tree near the Nashville International Airport, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department.

The man was identified by police as Jeremiah Bradshaw, 44, of Nashville. A preliminary investigation shows Bradshaw was driving a 2004 Nissan Maxima northbound on Massman Drive when he passed a northbound shuttle bus at a high rate of speed, police said.

Video from the bus shows Bradshaw trying to go around a curve in the southbound lane when he lost control of the car and hit a tree. Police said he was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center, where he died.

“The preliminary contributing factors to this crash are speed and failure to maintain lane,” police said in a media release.

