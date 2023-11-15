Nashville church gives away $550,000 to HBCU students

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Nashville church is being praised for its generosity after awarding more than half a million dollars to local students and Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs).

On Sunday, Mount Zion Baptist Church gave away $200,000 to students across Middle Tennessee, with most of the recipients coming from Tennessee State University (TSU) and Fisk University.

They also gave 50 first-year college students in their youth department $1,000 as part of their commitment to investing in HBCUs.

“It was a very intentional effort to say, one, we continue to believe in your dreams, and two, we recognize the gaps and challenges that you may experience while you’re matriculating,” Bishop Joseph Walker said. “We don’t want any child to go back home.”

This initiative comes months after the Department of Education found that TSU was among the many land grant institutions owed billions of dollars after years of being underfunded.

The $2.1 billion federal leaders said TSU is owed is more than the $544 million that a state joint land grant committee said is due to the university.

As leaders work to recoup the funding, TSU sophomore Rhema Carson says she is grateful to have received a scholarship from Mount Zion.

“I know a lot of people are very grateful for the scholarship,” Carson said. “It’s been helping a lot of my friends personally. We’ve been able to go out more now that they’ve dealt with the college things.”

During Mount Zion’s college giveaway Sunday, they also announced the formation of a grant program, which will be set up at Fisk and TSU to assist students facing financial hardships.

“We rather invest in your education than a GoFundMe to bury you,” Walker said. “At the end of the day, we want to make sure we keep you a positive force change in our community.”

In total, the faith-based organization gave away $550,000 to students and higher education institutions. and hopes to increase that number to $1 million annually.

