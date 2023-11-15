Multiple agencies investigating deadly plane crash in Obion County, Tenn.

Two dead following plane crash in Union City, Tenn.
By Amber Ruch
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 2:53 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
UNION CITY, Tenn. (KFVS) - Two people were killed after a plane crashed into a solar farm in Union City, Tennessee Wednesday morning.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), a single-engine XtremeAir XA42 crashed west of Everett-Stewart Regional Airport around 10:45 a.m. on November 15.

Two people were on board.

According to Lt. Joseph Key, the Obion County Sheriff’s Office were at the scene at 10:49 a.m.

He says the two people on board the aircraft had been practicing aerobatic maneuvers, when their plane nose-dived into a solar farm next to the airport.

They were both found dead at the scene.

Lt. Key says the victims are believed to be from out-of-state.

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board will be conducting a separate investigation from the sheriff’s office.

