Multiple agencies investigating deadly plane crash in Obion County, Tenn.
UNION CITY, Tenn. (KFVS) - Two people were killed after a plane crashed into a solar farm in Union City, Tennessee Wednesday morning.
According to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), a single-engine XtremeAir XA42 crashed west of Everett-Stewart Regional Airport around 10:45 a.m. on November 15.
Two people were on board.
According to Lt. Joseph Key, the Obion County Sheriff’s Office were at the scene at 10:49 a.m.
He says the two people on board the aircraft had been practicing aerobatic maneuvers, when their plane nose-dived into a solar farm next to the airport.
They were both found dead at the scene.
Lt. Key says the victims are believed to be from out-of-state.
The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board will be conducting a separate investigation from the sheriff’s office.
