Man charged after breaking into Nashville neighbor’s home, police say

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Nashville man was arrested after he was accused of breaking into his neighbor’s home, according to an arrest report.

On Tuesday, Nov. 14, officers were called to 2120 Preserve Circle regarding a home invasion. When officers arrived, they said they found the victim and suspect Chandra Mangar.

The victim said he was asleep in his room when he woke up to the sound of glass breaking. When he turned the lights on in his home and ran downstairs, he found a masked person in his living room, according to an arrest report. The victim told police he was restrained by the person, and upon removing his mask, the victim saw it was his neighbor Mangar.

Mangar allegedly told the victim and officers that he was held at gunpoint by five people who attempted to rob him and ordered him to enter the victim’s home and steal items, according to the report.

Officers saw the back door had been destroyed. Mangar said he didn’t know how the door got damaged and that it was unlocked when he entered the home, according to the report.

Police reviewed video footage captured by a camera overlooking the backyard. The video showed a man in a brown jacket and dark ski mask entering the victim’s yard. The man was then seen walking up to the camera and pointing it upwards.

According to police, they believe that due to similar beliefs shared by the neighbors, Mangar had reason to believe the victim was away from his home due to a cultural celebration.

Officers said found a brown leather jacket and a ski mask at Mangar’s home.

Mangar was arrested and charged with aggravated burglary.

