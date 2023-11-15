LPRs and new legislation: proposed plans to curb reckless driving

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A new video shows just how brazen reckless driving is getting in Nashville.

Those with loved ones killed in crashes caused by reckless driving said they want more done to keep our roads safe. WSMV4 Investigates took a look at what is being considered at the local and state levels.

Kate Kastle never expected a life without her soulmate, Jake Barnhardt, until March of this year, when it happened.

“We called every hospital until we found him,” Kastle said. “I will never forget that phone call.”

The former combat medic and devoted father died in a car crash. The Metro Nashville Police Department said he was the victim of two cars street racing. Police said one alleged street racer lost control and hit Barnhardt’s car.

“To say that I was angry... How do you wrap your head around that something so selfish and egregious is what took the person you loved most,” Kastle asked.

Now, Kastle is among those calling for more to be done to cut down on reckless driving like street racing.

A recent video sent to WSMV 4 Investigates shows a car doing burnouts in the middle of the afternoon at Nolensville and Old Hickory Boulevard. City Council Member John Rutherford represents that area.

“It is happening more,” Rutherford said “Certainly more over the last year.”

MNPD said they have had multiple stings and made multiple arrests this year. Once Metro Council implements a permanent license plate reader program, MNPD plans to use those cameras to further crack down on the issue.

Plans for change aren’t just happening locally. At the Tennessee State Capitol, Rep. John Gillespie of Memphis plans to introduce legislation in January’s session that would allow law enforcement to seize vehicles used in street racing at the time of arrest.

“It is harsh, but when someone dies going to the grocery store as a result of street racing, I don’t think it is harsh enough,” Gillespie said.

No matter what action is taken, Kastle hopes the end result means no one else will experience the loss she’s felt.

“You can’t put into words what that is like,” Kastle said. “That he was stolen, and the person who was driving walked away.”

Gillespie said under his proposed legislation, the state would sell seized cars and put the money into the Traumatic Brain Injury Program. Funds from that program help victims seriously injured in car accidents.

A car is captured spinning out at a busy intersection

