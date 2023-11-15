At least 10 hospitalized after exposed to ‘unknown substance’ at Williamson County jail

“The incident was isolated to one area of the Williamson County Detention Center.”
At least 10 people have been hospitalized after being exposed to an unknown substance at the Williamson County Detention Center, according to a spokesperson.
By Caleb Wethington
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 4:50 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - At least 10 individuals have been hospitalized after being exposed to an unknown substance at the Williamson County Detention Center, according to a spokesperson with the sheriff’s office.

The sheriff’s office said at about 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, deputies reported an incident where inmates were exposed to an unknown substance.

“Thankfully, everyone appears to be OK at this time,” the sheriff’s office said. “The incident was isolated to one area of the Williamson County Detention Center.”

At least 10 people (inmates, staff and emergency responders) were taken to a local hospital for treatment and further evaluation. Also, several other employees and approximately 24 inmates in the area of exposure have undergone a “decontamination process,” the sheriff’s office added.

No other information was available for release at this time.

