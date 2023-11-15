Humidifiers or purifiers, which is better?

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Humidifiers and purifiers are devices that can help keep you healthy this winter

Air purifiers and humidifiers are two completely different devices. Understanding how each one functions can help you determine which one is better suited for your needs.

Air purifiers remove contaminants from the air by drawing in the air, filtering it and releasing that purified air back into the room. This can help improve the air quality.

Some other benefits of purifiers are they alleviate allergy symptoms and asthma, reduce odors and harmful chemicals and can get rid of volatile organic compounds.

Air purifiers also have disadvantages. They can be noisy, require frequent filter replacements and do not help with low humidity levels in your home.

Humidifiers release water vapor into the air. The increase in moisture can increase comfort in your home, relieve congestion, help with skin conditions, and help reduce the spread of airborne viruses.

It is important to use distilled water instead of tap water when using a humidifier. Tap water can cause mineral build-up in the device. Regular maintenance is also required as humidifiers can harbor mold and bacteria growth.

In summary, purifiers are good for allergy sufferers and those concerned with air quality. Humidifiers are good at moistening indoor air and reducing the spread of airborne viruses.

Meteorologist Cruz Medina debates the differences between humidifiers and purifiers.

