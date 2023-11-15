How to help during the holiday season in Middle Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - As the holiday season approaches, more and more volunteer opportunities are becoming available.

This gives the community a chance to give back and connect and ensures proper resources for people in need.

Here’s a list of volunteer opportunities happening this year:

Youth Villages

Youth Villages is allowing the community to become holiday heroes. Up until Dec. 7, people can fulfill a child’s wish list by purchasing and delivering or shipping unwrapped gifts to Youth Villages at 301 Plus Park Blvd, Suite 100, Nashville 37217. Youth Villages asked that shoppers spend at least $150 to fulfill one wish list.

People can request multiple wish lists. To sign up to shop, click here. You can also donate by starting a fundraiser or making a monetary donation towards purchasing gifts for children.

To donate, click here.

Need Link

Need Link, a program that provides emergency financial assistance to help renters and homeowners with utility bills, is giving the community the opportunity to raise money during its annual Rudolph’s Red Nose Run 5K.

The run will be held on Dec. 2 at Shelby Park and will have coffee, breakfast sandwiches after the music and live music. There will also be activities for children, including face painting and an appearance by Rudolph. Registration begins at 7:30 a.m., and the race begins at 9 a.m.

The event costs $40 to register to participate virtually or in person.

Another way to help is by cheering on the runners, helping at the water stations and snack tables and making the event more festive for runners and walkers.

Volunteers are encouraged to take photos of the runners and walkers as they pass by. To volunteer, click here.

Safe Haven

From Dec. 6 to Dec. 18, Safe Haven has several days available for volunteers to help wrap presents for families. Safe Haven is a shelter-to-housing program that helps families experiencing homelessness. To help, click here.

Nurture the Next

Nurture the Next is working to help moms and babies during the holidays during the 2023 Music City Turkey Trot.

The event is a 5K run/walk and a 1-mile waddle on Thanksgiving morning. Volunteer start times begin as early as 6 a.m. and will end around 9:30 a.m. To volunteer, click here.

