Hermitage mom calls almost 20 pharmacies to get baby new RSV shot

Davis said she did everything to get him a dose of the new Beyfortus shot.
Hermitage mom calls almost 20 pharmacies to get baby new RSV shot
Hermitage mom calls almost 20 pharmacies to get baby new RSV shot(WSMV)
By Marissa Sulek
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 6:47 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Hospitals and pharmacies all over Middle Tennessee are rationing the new RSV shot, which protects infants and those at risk.

The vaccine shortage is making it difficult for parents to get their hands on the new shot.

Makenzie Davis, a Hermitage mom, said she called 18 pharmacies trying to protect her three-month-old son, Houston Davis.

“Just the thought of, you know, him getting sick and the pediatrician telling us that he will 100% be hospitalized if he gets RSV,” said Davis.

Houston was born six weeks early and was at high risk for the virus. Davis said she did everything to get him a dose of the new Beyfortus shot.

“I kid you not, I probably called 18 different pharmacies,” Davis said. “I’m talking Davidson County, Wilson County, DeKalb County, Putnam County. I was on it, my grandmother was on it, my mom was on it.”

“We are being restricted on the amount of product we can order,” Dr. Elizabeth Humphreys, Executive Director of Pharmacy at Monroe Carrell Jr. Children’s Hospital, said.

She said they must pick and choose who gets the new shot released earlier this year. Their focus is to get it to patients under six months who are at high risk.

“I would recommend that parents follow up with their pediatrician,” Dr. Humphreys said. “Have a conversation with them about what’s available and what’s best for their child at their age and given their risk.”

Davis said Houston’s doctor had connections that paid off.

“Took about a week,” Davis said. “And our pediatrician called us on a Saturday at like 8:30 in the morning and was like, ‘We got very few doses. When can you get here?’”

She knows Houston wouldn’t be protected if it wasn’t for her own fight.

“At the end of the day no one is going to advocate for your child, but you just have to keep looking,” Davis said. “Don’t give up hope. Eventually, they are going to lift this criteria also. So hopefully it will be more accessible to more parents and more children.”

There is a vaccine for expecting moms that also gives babies protection against RSV. Mothers should consult their doctors.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police arrested three women over the weekend for trying to claim a 'ghost bag' that was sent to...
What is ghost bagging? 3 women arrested at Nashville Airport in part of ‘ghost bag’ operation
Roads closed for ‘several hours’ in Smyrna as crews investigate vehicle hit by train
1 person dead after train hits vehicle in Smyrna, road closed until Tuesday
Nashville International Airport (BNA)
3 charged after apparent ‘ghost bag’ operation at BNA, police say
Fatal officer-involved crash
2 dead after crash with off-duty officer, Metro Police say
Police are investigating a fatal shooting at the Ramada Inn hotel on Music Valley Drive near...
1 woman dies after shooting at hotel near Opryland Hotel

Latest News

A wild turkey in the woods.
Turkeys scratch up East Nashville cars, TWRA explains why
Fall leaves (generic)
Fallen leaves can cause mold growth
WSMV4 Investigates: More unprovoked K9 attacks at BNA
The shooting was reported at around 2 p.m. on Old Hickory Boulevard in South Nashville.
One person killed in shooting at gas station